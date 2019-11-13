BRFS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BRF S.A. (Symbol: BRFS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.80, changing hands as low as $7.78 per share. BRF S.A. shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BRFS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BRFS's low point in its 52 week range is $5.0048 per share, with $9.96 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.84.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.