BRF's chicken and pork plant in Goias allowed to resume production

Anthony Boadle Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

BRASILIA, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian meat processor BRF BRFS3.SA said on Thursday that its production plant at Rio Verde in Goias state was authorized by the federal inspection service SIF to resume operations on Friday.

The Agriculture Ministry had ordered the plant, which processes chicken and pork, shut over water supply and management issues. The company said it presented the SIF with a wide-ranging plan to resolve the water supply issue.

