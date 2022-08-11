BRF sees lower diesel fuel prices in the second half easing cost pressure

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - BRF SA BRFS3.SA, the Brazilian poultry and pork processor, forecast diesel fuel prices falling in the second half of 2022 after a rise of almost 57% in diesel costs for the company in the second quarter.

During a conference call to discuss earnings, Chief Executive Lorival Luz said overall, the cost of inputs such as grains used as livestock feed will tend to stabilize. In the second quarter, BRF was able to raise product prices, which partly offset a rise in costs, management said.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Mark Porter)

