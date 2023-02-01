US Markets

BRF sees freight cost relief, more meat plants being approved for exports

Credit: REUTERS/RODOLFO BUHRER

February 01, 2023 — 04:01 pm EST

Written by Roberto Samora for Reuters ->

Recasts to focus on lower freight costs for shipping meat exporters

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Freight costs in Brazil for the country's exporters to ship both nationally and internationally have fallen to pre-pandemic levels, bolstering meatpackers export outlook following the end of Chinese lockdowns, Miguel Gularte, chief executive at Brazilian meat processor BRF SABRFS3.SA, said on Wednesday.

Gularte also told journalists more BRF food factories would receive export permits over the next 40 days.

A drop in transportation costs, including road freight to move soy and corn used as livestock feed, will help the company's operating performance, he said.

"We are seeing not only international freight fall... but also national freight," Gularte said.

BRF shares rose 7.9% at the end of business hours, making it the top performer of the benchmark Bovespa index .BVSP.

Gularte declined to estimate the reduction in logistical costs.

"This is a very recent thing, freight contracts have started to return to normality in the last 20 to 30 days," the executive said.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Craft)

((ana.mano@thomsonreuters.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7704; Mob: +55-119-4470-4529; Reuters Messaging: ana.mano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.