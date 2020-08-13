BRF says costs incurred amid COVID-19 pandemic to fall in coming quarters

SAO PAULO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - BRF SA BRFS3.SA, Brazil's largest chicken producer, said on Thursday that expenses incurred to fend off the pandemic will likely fall over the second half of 2020, after it spent millions to adapt factories and control outbreaks of coronavirus.

Speaking with analysts about BRF's second quarter results, Chief Executive Officer Lorival Luz did not provide an estimate for potential additional expenses. Costs and expenses related to COVID-19 in Brazil were 117 million reais ($21.80 million) last quarter, BRF said in an earnings statement on Wednesday.

($1 = 5.3674 reais)

