BRF S.A. Expands in Middle East with Addoha Purchase

BRF S.A. has entered into a binding agreement through its joint venture, BRF Arabia, to acquire a 26% stake in Addoha Poultry Company in Saudi Arabia for $84.3 million. This strategic move aims to strengthen BRF’s presence in the Middle East and align with Saudi Arabia’s food security goals. The acquisition promises to enhance synergies and solidify BRF’s market leadership in the region.

