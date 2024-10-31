News & Insights

Stocks

BRF S.A. Expands in Middle East with Addoha Purchase

October 31, 2024 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BRF SA (BRFS) has released an update.

BRF S.A. has entered into a binding agreement through its joint venture, BRF Arabia, to acquire a 26% stake in Addoha Poultry Company in Saudi Arabia for $84.3 million. This strategic move aims to strengthen BRF’s presence in the Middle East and align with Saudi Arabia’s food security goals. The acquisition promises to enhance synergies and solidify BRF’s market leadership in the region.

For further insights into BRFS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRFS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.