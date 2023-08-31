BRF S.A. - ADR (BRFS) Price Target Increased by 6.36% to 2.34

The average one-year price target for BRF S.A. - ADR (NYSE:BRFS) has been revised to 2.34 / share. This is an increase of 6.36% from the prior estimate of 2.20 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.53 to a high of 3.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.88% from the latest reported closing price of 1.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRF S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 13.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRFS is 0.11%, an increase of 74.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.76% to 103,928K shares. The put/call ratio of BRFS is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polunin Capital Partners holds 16,983K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,085K shares, representing an increase of 52.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRFS by 209.08% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 15,654K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,784K shares, representing a decrease of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRFS by 38.99% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 9,240K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,173K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRFS by 54.62% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 8,545K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares, representing an increase of 91.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRFS by 1,881.51% over the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 7,169K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,469K shares, representing a decrease of 32.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRFS by 34.28% over the last quarter.

BRF Background Information

BRF S.A. is a Brazilian food processing company with over 30 brands in its portfolio. They include Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Paty, Dánica and Bocatti. Its products are sold in over 150 countries and on five continents.

