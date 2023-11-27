BRF S.A. - ADR (BRFS) Price Target Increased by 11.33% to 2.54

The average one-year price target for BRF S.A. - ADR (NYSE:BRFS) has been revised to 2.54 / share. This is an increase of 11.33% from the prior estimate of 2.28 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.69 to a high of 3.60 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.34% from the latest reported closing price of 2.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRF S.A. - ADR. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRFS is 0.13%, an increase of 22.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 106,064K shares. The put/call ratio of BRFS is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polunin Capital Partners holds 16,614K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,983K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRFS by 15.67% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 13,903K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,545K shares, representing an increase of 38.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRFS by 47.74% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 11,981K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,654K shares, representing a decrease of 30.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRFS by 12.14% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 9,359K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,240K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRFS by 37.72% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 8,776K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,181K shares, representing an increase of 40.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRFS by 98.08% over the last quarter.

BRF Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BRF S.A. is a Brazilian food processing company with over 30 brands in its portfolio. They include Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Paty, Dánica and Bocatti. Its products are sold in over 150 countries and on five continents.

