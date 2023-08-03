BRF S.A. - ADR (BRFS) Price Target Decreased by 15.36% to 2.20

The average one-year price target for BRF S.A. - ADR (NYSE:BRFS) has been revised to 2.20 / share. This is an decrease of 15.36% from the prior estimate of 2.60 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.46 to a high of 3.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.21% from the latest reported closing price of 2.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRF S.A. - ADR. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRFS is 0.09%, an increase of 250.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 37.34% to 113,512K shares. The put/call ratio of BRFS is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Polunin Capital Partners holds 16,983K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,085K shares, representing an increase of 52.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRFS by 209.08% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 15,654K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,784K shares, representing a decrease of 7.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRFS by 33.89% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 9,750K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,699K shares, representing an increase of 51.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRFS by 37.31% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 9,173K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,272K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRFS by 33.42% over the last quarter.

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 7,169K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,469K shares, representing a decrease of 32.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRFS by 34.28% over the last quarter.

BRF Background Information

BRF S.A. is a Brazilian food processing company with over 30 brands in its portfolio. They include Sadia, Perdigão, Qualy, Paty, Dánica and Bocatti. Its products are sold in over 150 countries and on five continents.

