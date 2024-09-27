BRF (BRFS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

BRF (BRFS) closed at $4.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.32% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

The chicken, beef and pork producer's shares have seen a decrease of 1.09% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BRF in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.13, showcasing a 360% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.9 billion, up 2.56% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.47 per share and a revenue of $11.1 billion, representing changes of +256.67% and +14.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BRF. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 9.3% increase. At present, BRF boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, BRF currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.66. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.78.

We can also see that BRFS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, finds itself in the top 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

