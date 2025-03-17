Is BRF (BRFS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

BRF (BRFS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. BRFS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.56. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.86. Over the last 12 months, BRFS's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.08 and as low as 7.25, with a median of 10.85.

We should also highlight that BRFS has a P/B ratio of 1.13. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 2. BRFS's P/B has been as high as 1.62 and as low as 1.05, with a median of 1.33, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. BRFS has a P/S ratio of 0.31. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.86.

Finally, we should also recognize that BRFS has a P/CF ratio of 4.16. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.17. Within the past 12 months, BRFS's P/CF has been as high as 9.12 and as low as 4, with a median of 6.20.

If you're looking for another solid Food - Miscellaneous value stock, take a look at United Natural Foods (UNFI). UNFI is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Additionally, United Natural Foods has a P/B ratio of 0.98 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2. For UNFI, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.27, as low as 0.31, with a median of 0.56 over the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in BRF and United Natural Foods strong Value grade, but they help show that the stocks are likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BRFS and UNFI look like an impressive value stock at the moment.

