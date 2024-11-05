BRF (BRFS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

BRF (BRFS) closed the most recent trading day at $4.51, moving -0.22% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer had gained 7.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 2.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.54%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BRF in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.13, showcasing a 360% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.9 billion, indicating a 2.56% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $11.1 billion, indicating changes of +256.67% and +14.74%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BRF. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. BRF is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, BRF is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.76, which means BRF is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that BRFS has a PEG ratio of 0.26. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.76 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

