BRF (BRFS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest market close, BRF (BRFS) reached $3.79, with a -0.79% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer had lost 6.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.33%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.21%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BRF in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.07, reflecting a 170% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.55 billion, showing a 2.62% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $10.4 billion, indicating changes of +210% and +7.51%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BRF. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BRF currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, BRF currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.92.

We can also see that BRFS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.32. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

