BRF (BRFS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

BRF (BRFS) ended the recent trading session at $3.66, demonstrating a -1.61% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.28%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.36%.

Shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer have depreciated by 3.38% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.19%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BRF in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.15, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.74 billion, showing a 61.67% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BRF. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.88% upward. BRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, BRF is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.67.

One should further note that BRFS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.21. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.42 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 178, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRFS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.