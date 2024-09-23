BRF (BRFS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, BRF (BRFS) reached $4.49, with a -1.54% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.28% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer had lost 0.65% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.83% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BRF in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, up 340% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.84 billion, indicating a 0.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

BRFS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $10.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +243.33% and +12.13%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BRF. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.13% higher. At present, BRF boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, BRF is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.6. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.56, which means BRF is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that BRFS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.28. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.64 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.