BRF (BRFS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw BRF (BRFS) ending at $4.14, denoting a -1.43% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer have appreciated by 21.74% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BRF in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.07, marking a 170% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.59 billion, down 0.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $10.8 billion. These totals would mark changes of +210% and +11.66%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for BRF. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.07% higher. As of now, BRF holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, BRF currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.92. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.78.

We can also see that BRFS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.16.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

