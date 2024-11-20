Is BRF (BRFS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BRF (BRFS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BRF is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 184 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRFS' full-year earnings has moved 33.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, BRFS has gained about 51.4% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 2%. As we can see, BRF is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Freshpet (FRPT). The stock is up 80.2% year-to-date.

For Freshpet, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BRF belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.2% so far this year, so BRFS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Freshpet is also part of the same industry.

BRF and Freshpet could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

