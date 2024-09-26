Is BRF (BRFS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. BRF (BRFS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BRF is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRFS' full-year earnings has moved 44.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BRFS has moved about 65.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 9.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that BRF is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Coca-Cola (KO) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 21.3%.

For Coca-Cola, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, BRF is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 3.7% so far this year, so BRFS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Coca-Cola belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #156. The industry has moved +7.6% year to date.

BRF and Coca-Cola could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.