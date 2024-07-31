Is BRF (BRFS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is BRF (BRFS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

BRF is one of 185 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRFS' full-year earnings has moved 54.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BRFS has moved about 36.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have gained an average of 4.2%. This means that BRF is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Freshpet (FRPT) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 36.6%.

The consensus estimate for Freshpet's current year EPS has increased 640.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BRF belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual stocks and currently sits at #195 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 1.5% so far this year, so BRFS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Freshpet is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to BRF and Freshpet as they could maintain their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.