BRF (BRFS) Stock Moves -4.81%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, BRF (BRFS) was down 4.81% at $3.56. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.31%.

The stock of chicken, beef and pork producer has risen by 3.89% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.37% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 5.05%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BRF in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.11, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.46 per share and a revenue of $0 million, demonstrating changes of +27.78% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BRF. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. BRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BRF has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.13 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.65.

It is also worth noting that BRFS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.2. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. BRFS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, placing it within the bottom 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.