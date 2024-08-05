BRF (BRFS) Stock Moves -1.63%: What You Should Know

BRF (BRFS) closed the most recent trading day at $3.63, moving -1.63% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 3%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.6%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.43%.

Shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer have depreciated by 12.14% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 6.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.92%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BRF in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 14, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.07, indicating a 170% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.55 billion, showing a 2.55% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $10.35 billion, indicating changes of +196.67% and +6.98%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BRF should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.77% lower. BRF is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, BRF is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.72. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.38.

It is also worth noting that BRFS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.35. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.45.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

