BRF (BRFS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, BRF (BRFS) closed at $4.30, marking a -0.69% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.9%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.81%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.22%.

Shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer have depreciated by 4.63% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BRF in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect BRF to post earnings of $0.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 360%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.9 billion, indicating a 2.56% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $11.1 billion, indicating changes of +256.67% and +14.74%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BRF. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 9.3% upward. As of now, BRF holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, BRF currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.14.

One should further note that BRFS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.25. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Food - Miscellaneous industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.