BRF (BRFS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

BRF (BRFS) ended the recent trading session at $3.45, demonstrating a -0.58% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.52%.

Shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer witnessed a gain of 4.2% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 1.88% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BRF in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.09, reflecting a 50% increase from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.44 per share and a revenue of $10.97 billion, indicating changes of +22.22% and +0.25%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BRF. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.16% upward. As of now, BRF holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, BRF is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.48.

Meanwhile, BRFS's PEG ratio is currently 0.19. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.91.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

