BRF (BRFS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw BRF (BRFS) ending at $3.75, denoting a -0.53% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.5%.

The the stock of chicken, beef and pork producer has risen by 8.96% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BRF in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, BRF is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50%.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.35 per share and a revenue of $10.97 billion, signifying shifts of -2.78% and +0.25%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BRF. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, BRF boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, BRF is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.77. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.78 of its industry.

One should further note that BRFS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Food - Miscellaneous industry stood at 1.87 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

