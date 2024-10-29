BRF (BRFS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, BRF (BRFS) closed at $4.45, marking a -0.89% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.78%.

The chicken, beef and pork producer's shares have seen an increase of 2.75% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.67%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of BRF in its upcoming release. On that day, BRF is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 360%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.9 billion, indicating a 2.56% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.47 per share and a revenue of $11.1 billion, signifying shifts of +256.67% and +14.74%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BRF. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. BRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, BRF is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.55. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.05.

It is also worth noting that BRFS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.26. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.84.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.