BRF (BRFS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, BRF (BRFS) closed at $3.60, marking a -3.74% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.22% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer had gained 0.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.45%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BRF in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.11, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.4 per share and a revenue of $0 million, indicating changes of +11.11% and 0%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BRF. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BRF has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.35 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 15.6.

We can also see that BRFS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.23. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. BRFS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, positioning it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

