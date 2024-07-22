BRF (BRFS) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with BRF (BRFS) standing at $3.78, reflecting a +1.07% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.08% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.58%.

Shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer have depreciated by 2.35% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43%.

The upcoming earnings release of BRF will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.07, showcasing a 170% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.55 billion, down 2.62% from the year-ago period.

BRFS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.33 per share and revenue of $10.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +210% and +7.51%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for BRF. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.33% higher. BRF is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, BRF is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.51. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.77.

Investors should also note that BRFS has a PEG ratio of 0.31 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.08.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow BRFS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

