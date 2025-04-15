BRF (BRFS) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, BRF (BRFS) closed at $3.47, marking a +0.29% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer had gained 8.46% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.94% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.94% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BRF in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.09, signifying a 50% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.35 per share and a revenue of $10.97 billion, representing changes of -2.78% and +0.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BRF. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. BRF is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, BRF is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.96, so one might conclude that BRF is trading at a discount comparatively.

One should further note that BRFS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

