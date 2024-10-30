Is BRF (BRFS) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is BRF (BRFS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BRF is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 183 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BRF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BRFS' full-year earnings has moved 62.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BRFS has returned about 60.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have gained about 4.4% on average. As we can see, BRF is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (SQNXF) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.7%.

In Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, BRF belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.6% so far this year, so BRFS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. falls under the Publishing - Books industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #102. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +34.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to BRF and Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

