BRF (BRFS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

BRF (BRFS) closed at $3.56 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.89% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.21%.

Shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer have depreciated by 12.85% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.07%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.47%.

The upcoming earnings release of BRF will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.11, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.39 per share and a revenue of $12.15 billion, indicating changes of +8.33% and +11.05%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BRF. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Right now, BRF possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, BRF currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.66, which means BRF is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that BRFS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 191, this industry ranks in the bottom 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

