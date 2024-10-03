BRF (BRFS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, BRF (BRFS) closed at $4.33, marking a -1.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.44%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.04%.

Shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer witnessed a loss of 2.43% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 0.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BRF in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.13, reflecting a 360% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.9 billion, indicating a 2.56% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

BRFS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $11.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +256.67% and +14.74%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for BRF. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.3% higher. BRF is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, BRF is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.38. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.02.

It's also important to note that BRFS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.81 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.