BRF (BRFS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

BRF (BRFS) ended the recent trading session at $3.60, demonstrating a -2.44% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%.

The chicken, beef and pork producer's stock has dropped by 1.34% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BRF in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.11, indicating constancy compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.39 per share and a revenue of $12.15 billion, signifying shifts of +8.33% and +11.05%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BRF. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, BRF is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, BRF is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.46. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.27.

We can additionally observe that BRFS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.23. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

