BRF (BRFS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

BRF (BRFS) closed at $4.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.43% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.9%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer had lost 0.96% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of BRF in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.18, indicating a 20% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.98 billion, indicating a 75.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $11.1 billion, which would represent changes of +260% and +14.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for BRF. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. BRF currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, BRF is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.65. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.34.

Also, we should mention that BRFS has a PEG ratio of 0.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.85.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, placing it within the bottom 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.