BRF (BRFS) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

BRF (BRFS) closed at $4.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.7% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.92%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.96%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer had lost 5.51% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.68% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of BRF in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, BRF is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 360%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.9 billion, reflecting a 2.56% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $11.1 billion, which would represent changes of +256.67% and +14.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BRF. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, BRF possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BRF has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.13 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.12 for its industry.

We can also see that BRFS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.25. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Food - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.82.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 100, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.