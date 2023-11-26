BRF (B3:BRFS3) Price Target Increased by 8.26% to 12.59

The average one-year price target for BRF (B3:BRFS3) has been revised to 12.59 / share. This is an increase of 8.26% from the prior estimate of 11.63 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.38 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.34% from the latest reported closing price of 14.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRF. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 17.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRFS3 is 0.13%, an increase of 104.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.04% to 75,291K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,252K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,238K shares, representing an increase of 34.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRFS3 by 131.50% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,598K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,665K shares, representing an increase of 35.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRFS3 by 140.06% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 7,684K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,023K shares, representing an increase of 21.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRFS3 by 39.26% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 7,159K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,600K shares, representing an increase of 35.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRFS3 by 135.77% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 3,855K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,061K shares, representing an increase of 46.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRFS3 by 189.95% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.