BRF (B3:BRFS3) Price Target Increased by 6.39% to 11.13

The average one-year price target for BRF (B3:BRFS3) has been revised to 11.13 / share. This is an increase of 6.39% from the prior estimate of 10.46 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.27 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.72% from the latest reported closing price of 9.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRF. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 39.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRFS3 is 0.07%, an increase of 174.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.86% to 50,928K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,238K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,665K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 6,023K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,840K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRFS3 by 39.53% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,600K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDE - Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF holds 3,150K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,802K shares, representing an increase of 11.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRFS3 by 46.53% over the last quarter.

