BRF (B3:BRFS3) Price Target Decreased by 9.53% to 10.95

The average one-year price target for BRF (B3:BRFS3) has been revised to 10.95 / share. This is an decrease of 9.53% from the prior estimate of 12.10 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.36 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 82.42% from the latest reported closing price of 6.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRF. This is a decrease of 116 owner(s) or 58.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRFS3 is 0.03%, a decrease of 63.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.82% to 66,079K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 11,760K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,063K shares, representing an increase of 5.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRFS3 by 40.04% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,238K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,054K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRFS3 by 46.19% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,665K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 99.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BRFS3 by 312,940.75% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,273K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,250K shares, representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRFS3 by 40.34% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,600K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,695K shares, representing a decrease of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRFS3 by 46.75% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.