BRF (B3:BRFS3) Price Target Decreased by 7.35% to 10.40

The average one-year price target for BRF (B3:BRFS3) has been revised to 10.40 / share. This is an decrease of 7.35% from the prior estimate of 11.23 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.26 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.25% from the latest reported closing price of 8.95 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 82 funds or institutions reporting positions in BRF. This is a decrease of 108 owner(s) or 56.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BRFS3 is 0.03%, a decrease of 41.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 65,825K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,238K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EWZ - iShares MSCI Brazil ETF holds 10,671K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,760K shares, representing a decrease of 10.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRFS3 by 28.64% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,665K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,840K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,273K shares, representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BRFS3 by 30.70% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,600K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

