News & Insights

Stocks

BRF Announces Strategic Supply Deal with SALIC

May 22, 2024 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

BRF SA (BRFS) has released an update.

BRF S.A., a leading player in the food industry, has announced a strategic supply agreement with the Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Company (SALIC), which owns 11.03% of BRF’s shares. Under the agreement dated May 21, 2024, SALIC will be able to purchase up to 200,000 tons of BRF products per year in the event of a food emergency in Saudi Arabia, with prices set at market rates. BRF’s management has deemed the deal equitable, with sales conditional on the company’s ability to maintain supply to other Saudi clients and dependent on having export-authorized plants.

For further insights into BRFS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BRFS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.