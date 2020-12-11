Brexit, virus worries weigh on European shares; Sanofi down on vaccine delay

By Susan Mathew and Amal S

Dec 11 (Reuters) - European shares slipped on Friday, setting up to end an action-packed week on a somber note on worries over the economic impact of a resurgent COVID-19 pandemic and the fate of a Brexit trade deal as well as stalled U.S. stimulus measures.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX slid 0.8%, extending losses after a dour 2021 economic forecast from the European Central Bank had seen it end in the red on Thursday.

The index is set to break a five-week winning streak as a stalemate in talks between the European Union and Britain raised the chances of Britain's exit from the economic bloc without a trade deal.

Investors will be watching for Brexit updates with a Sunday deadline for a last ditch attempt at a deal.

"It's the fears that the talk from both sides has definitely switched to a more negative tone," said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK, adding markets still hope for some sort of a deal because stocks "aren't falling through the floor."

Drugmaker Sanofi's SASY.PA 3.1% slide weighed the most, after it said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed with GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L showed an insufficient immune response in clinical trials. GSK shares were trading flat.

As European bond yields dipped, banks .SX7P continued their slide. Spain's lender-heavy main index .IBEX fell 1.9%. GVD/EUR

Meanwhile, European Union leaders unblocked a 1.8 trillion euro ($2.18 trillion) financial package late on Thursday to help the economy recover from the pandemic-induced recession.

But in the United States, fiscal stimulus appeared unlikely after Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested that wrangling over a spending package could drag on through Christmas.

A raft of stimulus measures since the onset of the pandemic has lifted sentiment on hopes of a global economic recovery. The STOXX 600 has risen 45% since lows hit in March, but it remains more than 6% down for the year.

Among other individual stocks, Rolls-Royce RR.L slumped 5.3% after the engineering company downgraded this year's cash outflow forecast and warned the outlook remained challenging.

Telecom gear maker Ericsson ERICb.ST fell to the bottom of the STOXX 600 after filing a U.S. lawsuit against Samsung 005930.KS for alleged breaches in negotiations for royalty payments and to license patents.

This could impact Ericsson's operating income by 1 billion Swedish crowns ($118.70 million) to 1.5 billion per quarter beginning in the first quarter 2021, the company said.

Europe's telecoms sector .SXKP dropped 2.3% and was on course for its worst day in over 10 weeks.

($1 = 0.8243 euros)

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Amal S. in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((susan.mathew@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6287-2704;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.