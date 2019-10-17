Brexit Pact Sends European Stocks Higher

European stocks turned higher Thursday as key political leaders say they’ve reached a deal for the U.K. to exit the European Union.

European stocks turned higher Thursday as key political leaders say they’ve reached a deal for the U.K. to exit the European Union.

European stocks and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures turned higher Thursday as key political leaders say they’ve reached a deal for the U.K. to exit the European Union.

The pact, announced by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, will still need ratification from national parliaments, with the U.K. Parliament set to vote on the deal Saturday with a Northern Irish political party still withholding support for now.

The German DAX jumped 1.01% to 12798.08, the French CAC 40 added 0.44% to 5721.88 and the U.K. FTSE 100 rose 0.59% to 7210.52. Dow futures have advanced 109 points, or 0.4%.

The British pound shot through $1.29 on the deal. U.S. stock futures also rose.

Companies that rallied on the tentative deal included British Land, which rose 4%, and Barclays , which rose 3.2%.

Other movers on Thursday included Ericsson, as the Swedish telecommunications equipment maker lifted its margin forecast.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.