US Markets

Brexit in limbo: UK says there is no point talking until EU gets serious

Contributor
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government sees no point in talking with the European Union on a Brexit trade deal until the bloc starts to treat Britain as a sovereign state, a junior business minister said on Tuesday.

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government sees no point in talking with the European Union on a Brexit trade deal until the bloc starts to treat Britain as a sovereign state, a junior business minister said on Tuesday.

"We are trying to get a deal," Nadhim Zahawi told Sky, adding as long as the EU "negotiate with us as a sovereign."

"Until you make it very clear that you are willing to negotiate with us as an equal, as a sovereign, then there's no point simply just paying lip service saying you know 'we'll intensify' negotiations," he said.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular