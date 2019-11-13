Brexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory - report

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain missed its chance to host the first European factory of U.S. electric vehicle pioneer Tesla TSLA.O because of Brexit, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in remarks reported on Wednesday.

The company had earlier said it chose a location near Berlin for a new design centre and plant to make batteries, powertrains and vehicles, offering a major boost to the German capital.

Berlin's minister in charge of economic affairs, Ramona Pop, said the move could create 6,000 to 7,000 jobs in production alone, with hundreds or even thousands more in areas such as design, software or research.

"Brexit made it too risky to put a Gigafactory in the UK," Musk told industry website Auto Express.

No one from Tesla was immediately available to comment.

Britain's vote to leave the European Union has hurt foreign investment because the country's future trading relationship with the EU is still not clear, more than three years after the referendum.

Britain holds a parliamentary election in December in a bid to break the impasse. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said high levels of inward investment would return once terms of the withdrawal agreement have been settled.

Major carmakers such as Nissan 7201.T have said a disorderly departure from the bloc, where companies face tariffs after leaving the EU without a transition deal, would be unsustainable and put its entire business model in jeopardy.

Britain's department for business declined to comment on the report about Tesla.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

