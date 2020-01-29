Brexit could mean 5 billion pound tax loss from finance - academic

A shift in banking and trading from London to the European Union after Brexit could mean a loss of 3-5 billion pounds ($3.9-$6.6 billion) a year in taxes, an academic and former banker told a committee in Britain's House of Lords on Wednesday.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.