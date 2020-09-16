THG

Brexit concerns weigh on FTSE 100, Hut Group soars

Shashank Nayar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

The FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday as fears of a disorderly exit for the UK from the European Union kept risk sentiment subdued, while shares of The Hut Group surged in the biggest UK initial public offering since 2013.

The e-commerce firm THG.L rose 24.9% in its first day of trading.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE and the mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC were down 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively, with banking stocks .FTNMX8350 and insurers .FTNMX8570 among the biggest decliners.

