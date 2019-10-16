Brexit and Economic Data Put the GBP and USD in Focus

Earlier in the Day:

It was a relatively busy day on the economic calendar through the Asian session this morning.

New Zealand 3rd quarter inflation figures provided the Kiwi Dollar with direction early in the session.

Outside of the stats, positive updates on Brexit and U.S corporate earnings failed to support risk sentiment early on.

For the Kiwi Dollar

The annual rate of inflation eased from 1.7% to 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, while coming in ahead of a forecast of 1.4%. Quarter-on-quarter, consumer prices rose by 0.7%, following a 0.6% rise in the 2nd quarter. Economists had forecast a 0.6% increase.

According to NZ Stats,

Higher prices for rents and cigarettes and tobacco supported the 1.5% increase in the CPI, year-on-year.

The increase was partially offset by falling prices for vegetables, petrol, and telecommunications equipment.

Quarter-on-quarter, the 0.7% rise in consumer prices came off the back of price rises for local authority rates and payments, vegetables, and meat and poultry.

Falling prices for fruit, petrol, and new cars were negatives for the quarter.

The Kiwi Dollar moved from $0.62858 to $0.063125 upon release of the figures. At the time of writing, the Kiwi Dollar was down by 0.21% to $0.6281.

Elsewhere

At the time of writing, The Japanese Yen was up by 0.14% to ¥108.71 against the U.S Dollar, while the Aussie Dollar was down by 0.21% to $0.6739.

The Day Ahead:

For the EUR

It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic calendar. Finalized Italian and Eurozone inflation figures for September are due out later this morning, along with the Eurozone’s August trade figures.

Barring material deviation from prelims, the Eurozone’s trade data will likely have the greatest influence on the EUR.

Outside of the numbers, Brexit will continue to have an impact throughout the day.

At the time of writing, the EUR was down by 0.02% to $1.1031.

For the Pound

It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the data front. September inflation figures are due out later this morning.

We can expect the Pound to show greatest sensitivity to the annual rate of inflation and the Input Producer Price Index figures.

Direction for the Pound will ultimately come from Brexit updates, however. With the EU Summit now just 4-days away, time is rapidly running out.

Positive updates from the EU and the Brexiteers delivered more upside for the Pound at the start of the week. Expect plenty of volatility and a reversal should negative updates begin to filter through, however.

At the time of writing, the Pound was down by 0.28% to $1.2751.

Across the Pond

It’s a relatively busy day ahead on the economic calendar. September retail sales figures are due out later today, along with August business inventory numbers.

Retail sales will have the greatest influence on the day. Consumer spending remains a key contributor and barometer to the U.S economy. Any unexpected slide in spending and expect the markets to balk as recession chatter continues to do the rounds.

On the geopolitical front, demand for the Dollar could rise should progress on Brexit negotiations hit a wall. Chatter from the Oval Office also needs monitoring throughout the day.

The Dollar Spot Index was up by 0.02% to 98.312 at the time of writing.

For the Loonie

It’s a busier day on the economic calendar, with September inflation figures due out later today. Expect the Loonie to react to today’s figures, with support likely to kick in should inflationary pressures build. The monthly movement in consumer prices will likely have the greatest impact.

With the BoC holding steady on the monetary policy front, inflation will need to hold steady at best.

The Loonie was down by 0.04% at C$1.3204, against the U.S Dollar, at the time of writing.

