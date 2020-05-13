Brewin Dolphin profit falls as market sell-off eats into assets

May 13 (Reuters) - Brewin Dolphin BRW.L posted a fall in first-half earnings on Wednesday as the coronavirus-related market sell-off towards the end of the period saw assets under management (AUM) fall by 3.6 billion pounds.

Statutory pretax profit dropped 5.1% to 28.2 million pounds ($34.63 million) for the six months ended March 31, while AUM stood at 41.4 billion pounds, a decrease from 45 billion pounds at its fiscal year-end.

($1 = 0.8144 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, editing by Sinead Cruise)

