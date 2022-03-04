Brewer Carlsberg halts new investments into Russia

COPENHAGEN, March 4 (Reuters) - Danish brewer Carlsberg CARLB.CO said on Friday it would halt new investments into Russia and suspend exports from its other companies to its Baltika Breweries in Russia.

"We will respect all applicable sanctions being put in place and continue to assess the situation in relation to our business in Russia," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, Editing by Louise Heavens)

