Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev posts Q3 sales above expectations

Credit: REUTERS/FRANCOIS LENOIR

October 31, 2023 — 02:24 am EDT

Written by Emma Rumney and Olivier Sorgho for Reuters ->

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, reported on Tuesday third-quarter sales growth that was slightly better than expected, as revenue increased in most of its markets.

Sales grew 5.0% in the quarter to $15.57 billion, while analysts in a company-provided consensus had on average expected growth of 4.7%.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney and Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((christian.s@thomsonreuters.com; +65-6870-3395;))

US Markets
Reuters
