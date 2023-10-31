Brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev posts Q3 sales above expectations

Oct 31 (Reuters) - The world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR, reported on Tuesday third-quarter sales growth that was slightly better than expected, as revenue increased in most of its markets.

Sales grew 5.0% in the quarter to $15.57 billion, while analysts in a company-provided consensus had on average expected growth of 4.7%.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney and Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

