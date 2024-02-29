News & Insights

Brewer AB InBev hikes annual dividend after Q4 sales estimate beat

Credit: REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

February 29, 2024 — 01:23 am EST

Written by Emma Rumney for Reuters ->

Rewrites paragraph 1 to add dividend plans, adds details and background throughout

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The world's top brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev ABI.BR on Thursday beat fourth-quarter sales estimates and raised its annual dividend by 9%, a move likely to cheer investors hungry for returns after years of focus on debt reduction.

AB InBev built itself into the world's largest brewer via a series of blockbuster acquisitions, which saw several major brewers internationally merged into one global giant.

But the acquisition spree also left the brewer with a debt overhang of more than $100 billion that it struggled to pay down as quickly as previously expected, limiting its ability to return cash to shareholders via dividends and buybacks.

AB InBev said in a statement that it had reduced its gross debt by a further $1.8 billion, to stand at $78.1 billion at the end of the year.

"As a result, we have additional flexibility in our capital allocation choices."

The decision comes after AB InBev announced a rare share buyback in October, boosting its shares.

The brewer also reported a 6.2% rise in fourth-quarter sales on Thursday, just ahead of analyst expectations of 6.1%, according to consensus estimates provided by the company.

(Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Emma.Rumney@thomsonreuters.com; +447391409253;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.